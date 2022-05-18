Hull City want to sign Yeni Malatyaspor striker Benjamin Tetteh, according to Yagiz Sabuncuoglu.

Hull City are keen to bolster their attacking options in preparation for next season.

Tetteh, 24, has been on the books of his current club since last summer having initially joined them on loan.

Journalist Sabuncuoglu claims the Tigers have started “formal contact” to land the forward in the upcoming transfer window (see tweet below):

ÖZEL | Hull City, Benjamin Tetteh ve Fernando Martins’i kadrosuna katmak için resmi temaslara başladı. — Yağız Sabuncuoğlu (@yagosabuncuoglu) May 17, 2022

Hull City need to sharpen attack

Hull City need to sharpen their striking department over the next couple of months, especially with Tom Eaves leaving the club when his contract expires.

Shota Arveladze’s side also have Marcus Forss and Allahyar Sayyadmanesh heading back to their parent clubs, though the East Yorkshire outfit are keen to sign the latter permanently.

Tetteh would give the Tigers more competition and depth up top. He has made 26 appearances in all competitions for Yeni Malatyaspor since his permanent move and has chipped in with eight goals.

The Ghana international started his career in his native country with spells at Tudu Mighty Jets and Dreams FC before moving to Europe as a youngster to join Standard Liege.

He stayed for three years in Belgium, part of which he spent out on loan at Slovacko and Bohemians, before spending a few campaigns with Sparta Prague.

Tetteh was a hit during his stint in the Czech Republic and fired 19 goals in 75 matches before his switch to Turkey.

Hull City are now being linked with a move to lure him to the Championship as they gear up for a busy summer ahead.