Charlton Athletic are still interviewing candidates for their vacant managerial position, reports Richard Cawley.

Charlton Athletic are in the hunt for a replacement for Johnnie Jackson.

The Addicks have been searching for their new boss since 3rd May.

South London Press reporter Cawley has taken to Twitter to provide the latest update on the situation (see tweet below):

Latest on the #cafc manager search is that the interviewing process is still ongoing. — Richard Cawley (@RichCawleySLP) May 17, 2022

Who has been linked with Charlton Athletic?

One of the first names to be linked with the London club was former Celtic boss Neil Lennon, as per journalist Alan Nixon. He is currently managing in Cyprus with AC Omonia and has only been with the European outfit since March.

The Daily Record have reported that ex-Blackburn Rovers manager Steve Kean is on the Addicks’ shortlist, whilst the South London Press claim Exeter City’s Matt Taylor is under consideration.

Another name in the frame is Aston Villa assistant Michael Beale, who previously worked under Steven Gerrard at Rangers.

Charlton Athletic need to ensure they get this appointment right as they prepare for next season. This past campaign did not go to plan at all and they must learn their lessons from last year.

They took too long with their recruitment and their new signings took a while to gel together which ultimately cost Nigel Adkins his job last year.

Jackson came in and steadied the ship and his dismissal earlier this month was a massive call by owner Thomas Sandgaard. All eyes are fixed on The Valley now as the club continue to speak to potential contenders.