Hull City’s Andy Cannon says Edgeley Park is a “special place” to him after helping Stockport County gain promotion as he now faces an uncertain summer.

Hull City gave the midfielder the green light to join the North West club in March.

Cannon, 26, moved to the Hatters to get some game time under his belt.

He has played a key role behind Dave Challinor’s side winning the National League title and helped them pip Wrexham to top spot on Sunday following their 2-0 win over FC Halifax Town.

The Mancunian has reflected on the promotion and has said, as per Stockport County’s official club YouTube channel:



“This (winning the league) was the main reason why I came. I’m so happy to see everyone with a smile on their face. This is a special place to me so I’m so happy that they are back in the league.

“We’ve got the quality, we’ve got the experience and we’ve got players who’ve played in big games before so I knew we could do it.”

What next for the Hull City man?

Cannon’s loan spell has come to an end now and he is due to return to Hull City.

He put pen-to-paper on a two-year contract with the Tigers last summer so still has another 12 months left on his deal with the Championship side.

The East Yorkshire outfit swooped to sign him on a free transfer following his departure from Portsmouth at the end of the last campaign but he has struggled for opportunities during his time at the MKM Stadium.

Cannon hasn’t featured at all under Shota Arveladze since the Georgian boss took over from Grant McCann in late January.

Stockport County have a big summer ahead of them now as they look to prepare for life back in the Football League after an 11-year absence and have a decision to make as to whether they want to try and sign the ex-Rochdale man back to the club on a permanent basis.