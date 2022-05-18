Norwich City and Rangers have shown interest in West Brom defender Cedric Kipre after the 25-year-old has become frustrated over his lack of appearances, as per Birmingham Live.

Steve Bruce is preparing for his first full season as West Brom manager and this involves clearing players out of the club as well as bringing them in. A rebuild is required for the Baggies after a well below par campaign and reports claim that it could well begin with the departure of out-of-favour defender Kipre.

Kipre, 25, joined West Brom in 2020 for a well below market value fee of £1million from Wigan Athletic who were suffering financially at the time. The former Ivorian U23 international has struggled for game time since making the move to the Hawthorns, especially under current boss Bruce where he’s yet to make an appearance.

Kipre has reportedly ‘grown frustrated’ over his lack of appearances of late and after ‘discussions with the club’s hierarchy,’ it looks increasing likely that Kipre will leave the club.

Kipre has proven in the past that he has all the attributes to be a top quality Championship defender and with Norwich City dropping down to the division, he could be a good option for their attempt to make a return to the Premier League.

As for Rangers, they’re said to have been tracking Kipre since his successful spell at Motherwell before earning a move to the Championship. The Glaswegian outfit could make a move for Kipre as they look like they’ll see a few of their defenders depart over the summer.

Implications for the Baggies…

BirminghamLive’s report claims that West Brom will be looking to break-even on the £1million fee they paid for Kipre.

A fee that would be great use in the big rebuild required at The Hawthorns after a 10th place finish in the 2021/22 season.

Defenders are currently in high supply at West Brom so any fee gained could go towards other areas of the pitch. The Baggies have been linked with goalkeeper Karl Darlow, attacker Elliot Anderson and midfielder John Swift.