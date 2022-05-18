Barnsley are set to begin their summer business with a move for Leicester City’s young striker Jack Butterfill, according to Alan Nixon.

The Tykes suffered a tumultuous campaign last time out and were relegated back to League One after finishing bottom of the Championship table.

Rebuilding will need to be done as the South Yorkshire side look to trim their cloth accordingly for third-tier football.

Nixon states that part of this rebuild includes a move for Leicester City’s 18-year-old striker Butterfill.

Barnsley move sees Butterfill targeted…

Leicester City had decided that 18-year-old Butterfill is not for them moving forward.

The Foxes have a number of talented, young strikers ahead of him at the club.

However, managerless Barnsley are set to make a move for him as they look towards having a more decisive cutting edge up front.

Playing for Leicester’s Under-18s, Butterfill has shown that he knows where the back of the net is.

In 30 games last season, Butterfill found the back of the net 12 times as well as adding one assist.

The bulk of these goals came in the Under-18 Premier League competition with the others coming in the FA Youth Cup and Premier League Cup.

Thoughts?

Barnsley certainly need a cutting edge – they finished their 2021/22 Sky Bet Championship campaign as the division’s lowest scorers with 33 goals.

The Tykes’ leading scorer was Carlton Morris but he only managed seven goals across the season.

It remains to be seen whether Barnsley are bringing in Butterfill to be a first-choice, front-line striker.

It is more likely they will look for a proven goalscorer to spearhead a promotion charge.

However, with the coaching he’s been subject to at Leicester City, you’d expect Butterfill to get some game time if Barnsley do bring him in.