Following on from a disappointing end to the 2021/22 season’s promotion push, Oxford United will certainly be looking to make some changes to the first-team squad over the summer.

As part of that, one standout player from the club’s youth set-up should be included in 2022/23 rather than being loaned out.

So who is he, and why does he deserve a first team chance?

Gatlin O’Donkor

He might be just 17-years-old, but striker Gatlin O’Donkor has already opened a few eyes at Oxford United. He became the youngest ever player for the club when he made his debut against Forest Green Rovers in the EFL Trophy back in December 2020 at just 16.

The game finished 1-1 and went to a penalty shootout. Unfazed by this, the teenager volunteered for the first penalty and scored, showing confidence and composure beyond his years.

O’Donkor went out on loan in March to Oxford City of the National League South to get some experience under his belt. He was off the mark immediately, scoring in a 5-0 win against Tonbridge Angels.

He went on to be involved with the City squad that ultimately reached the play-offs before returning to his parent club before the end of the campaign. The attacker then made his league debut in the Yellows’ final league game against Doncaster Rovers.

The fact he was was included at such a tender age shows the belief in the youngster by boss Karl Robinson.

So how and why did O’Donkor get recognised and why shouldn’t he be shipped out on loan? The simple answer is that he has demonstrated pace, composure and power alongside his goal scoring abilities whilst playing in the youth set-up and at Oxford City.

The U’s have Matty Taylor and Sam Baldock as their senior options up top but he provides useful competition and depth in attacking areas.