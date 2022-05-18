Rochdale are primed and ready to snap up experienced goalkeeper Richard O’Donnell, according to Sun reporter Alan Nixon.

Bradford City manager Mark Hughes has decided that the experienced stopper is not part of his plans going forward.

To that end, the West Yorkshire club decided to not offer the 33-year-old a new deal.

However, Nixon’s news means that the Sheffield-born stopper will see no break in his football journey with news that Rochdale are ready to pounce.

O’Donnell’s set to move across The Pennines

O’Donnell signed for Bradford City on a free transfer in 2018, heading to Valley Parade from Northampton Town.

His four seasons at the club have seen him go on to make 137 appearances, conceding 189 times and keeping 31 clean sheets.

This season just gone saw O’Donnell make 19 League Two appearances for City, conceding 23 times and keeping just three clean sheets.

His action was confined to the first half of the season, his last game being the 1-1 draw at the end of November away at Scunthorpe.

Now Nixon says that the much-travelled keeper is making Rochdale his 8th permanent stop.

Thoughts?

Rochdale are getting a solid ‘keeper and one that has played extensively over recent seasons rather than being stuck on the bench.

They will also be getting a dependable first-choice option who will lay a foundation upon which Robbie Stockdale can build from.

The Dale finished last season 18th in the League Two table. This is something that their boss will want to improve upon next time out and bringing in O’Donnell could prove to be an excellent first move towards this improvement.