Huddersfield Town could may well be playing Premier League football next season, sizing up a busy summer transfer window.

Huddersfield Town have booked a place at Wembley in the Championship play-off final, with them learning their opponents tonight as Nottingham Forest face Sheffield United.

No matter what division they find themselves in next season, there will be a lot of movement in and out of the squad to prepare for the next challenge.

Transfer rumours have already flooded the headlines in recent weeks, so here we look at the latest Huddersfield Town news…

Huddersfield Town have been credited with interest in Rotherham United ace Ben Wiles this week. The 23-year-old is an academy graduate at the South Yorkshire side, making over 150 appearances already in his senior career. This season, Wiles has netted eight goals and provided seven assists from central midfield, playing a massive part in the Millers’ promotion-winning season to the Championship.

As reported by TEAMtalk, Leeds United, Crystal Palace, Burnley, Brighton, Southampton and Wolves are all chasing a deal for Terriers star midfielder Lewis O’Brien this summer. The same report reveals that the 23-year-old has a £12million release clause in his contract, which is arguably a bargain deal for such a young and already experienced midfielder. He has mate 130 appearances in a Huddersfield Town shirt, and if he does depart, he will be a massive miss.

Huddersfield Town are not chasing a deal for Rangers starlet Kyle McClelland after reports linked him with a move to Yorkshire. Sheffield United and Cardiff City were also mentioned to be interested.

Last week it was claimed that left-back Harry Toffolo is gathering interest from Middlesbrough, Blackburn Rovers, Millwall and Norwich City ahead of the summer window. The 26-year-old has been instrumental in the Terriers’ incredible season so far, making 43 appearances and scoring six, whilst assisting seven from the back.