Northampton Town take on Mansfield Town in the second leg of the League Two play-off semi-final on Wednesday night.

The first leg saw Nigel Clough’s Mansfield Town side win 2-1, holding the advantage heading into the second leg and they now travel away to Sixfields Stadium.

Mansfield Town took an early lead through Rhys Oates and doubled it before the half time whistle through Jordan Bowery. The Stags looked comfortable for much of the fixture, but Ali Koiki’s 61st-minute goal keeps the Cobblers in the tie heading into the second leg.



Northampton Town team news

Goalkeeper Liam Roberts will be available for selection again after missing the first leg through suspension.

However, it has been revealed that doubts remain over Aaron McGowan’s fitness after he just missed out on a return at Field Mill. Not only that, but the Cobblers are sweating on the fitness of Louis Appere and Josh Eppiah ahead of the tie.

Northampton Town predicted XI

Roberts (GK)

Mills

Horsfall

Guthrie

Kanu

McWilliams

Sowerby

Koiki

Pinnock

Hoskins

Appere

The promotion fight continues

Northampton Town supporters will fancy their chances following their goal just after the hour mark last Saturday.

In a game like this, the first goal is huge and if that falls to Clough’s side, the tie may feel just out of reach.

But, that being said, should Brady’s side equalise the tie early on, the momentum they’ll have may be enough to reach the League Two final at Wembley.

The game kicks off at 19:45pm on Wednesday evening and will be shown on Sky Sports.