Millwall boss Gary Rowett has spoken out on recent rumours linking him with a move away from The Den, stating he has no interest in the speculation.

Millwall finished 9th place in the Championship and six points outside the top six spots.

Rowett’s side stayed in the play-off fight right until the final day, and although they ended up finishing six points away from the top six, the Lions can be proud of their efforts under the former Derby County and Birmingham City boss.

Rowett has gained plaudits for the job he’s overseen at the club and was recently linked with the Watford job, though that vacant post has now been filled by Rob Edwards. Now, speaking to News at Den on the recent rumours, Rowett said:

“I don’t read that sort of speculation.

“I’ve worked incredibly hard for three years. My focus is on trying to make the team better and trying to push forward and finish higher up the table.”

If Rowett remains at the London-based club, they will be in good hands as they continue to try and push up the table and tease with the possibility of Premier League football.

A spanner in the works

If Rowett was to leave Millwall it would see a number of years of progress halted and potentially changed to suit a new pair of hands.

It’s a testament to his hard work while at The Den that he has been linked with vacant roles like Watford, but Rowett’s recent words will come as music to the ears of the Millwall faithful.

Loyalty goes a long way, and with his recent words in mind, it’d be a shock to see Rowett depart any time soon.

The summer recruitment plans at the Den will already be underway as they look to push on and mark their mark on the 2022/23 campaign.