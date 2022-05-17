Peterborough United have put a £10million price tag on key player Jack Taylor amid interest from rival League One club Ipswich Town.

It was understood last week that the Tractor Boys are the front-runners to sign the 23-year-old midfielder who has been a stand-out star for a Posh side that massively under-performed last season.

Peterborough United chairman Barry Fry is adamant that Taylor will not leave due to the fact that the Posh have already lost the likes of Kyle Barker and Serhat Tasdemir in their midfield.

During Peterborough United’s poor Championship campaign, the Irish international was able to make his mark, finding the net three times in 34 appearances in a bid to avoid relegation.

Taylor would surely be seen as a key player next season in a Posh side who could once again find themselves in promotion contention back to the Championship.

Fry himself stated that:

“I’ve had no contact from Ipswich, I’ve had no contact from anyone…I will say we have no interest in selling Jack Taylor”.

The retention of Taylor could be crucial for Peterborough United, with the 23-year-old being the only fit central midfielder along with Cameroonian international Jeando Fuchs.

How could Taylor possibly fit into the Ipswich Town squad?

Since the appointment of young manager Kieran McKenna, the Tractor Boys have been playing attractive passing football utilising players such as Sam Morsy and Tyreeq Bakinson well.

It is a style of football that would suit the passing ability of Taylor. As well as this, playing alongside the experience of Morsy could also help to develop his game. With youth on his side, Taylor could definitely become an instrumental part of Ipswich Town’s side for a number of seasons.

Ipswich underwent a big overhaul last summer and they needed the season just concluded to gel. McKenna surely won’t be eyeing up as many signings this time round, but he’ll know he needs a few signings, and Taylor could be a key one.