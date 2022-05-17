Bolton Wanderers could be in for a big summer as they gear up for an even more difficult League One campaign than the last.

It was a rather impressive end to the season for Bolton Wanderers, finishing in 9th place of the League One table after being promoted from League Two.

Next time round, the Trotters could be eyeing a Championship return should their recruitment be up to standard. The club have already signed Jack Iredale.

Here, we look at the latest Bolton Wanderers news over the past week or so…

Alan Nixon has revealed on his Patreon that Scottish side Rangers are eyeing a move for winger Oladapo Afolayan, who is valued at £1.5million by Bolton Wanderers. The 24-year-old has been one of the Trotters’ players of the season, scoring 12 goals and assisting seven in 44 league appearances this season. His contract runs out in the summer of 2024 – Rangers could be getting a bargain deal if they get it over the line.

Bolton Wanderers are reportedly joined by Rotherham United and Derby County in the race to sign free agent winger Tom Barkhuizen. The 28-year-old has recently been released by Preston North End after becoming out of favour over the course of the season, but holds bags of EFL experience that will be valuable to any of the linked sides.

Nixon has said (tweet below) that the Trotters don’t ‘really’ have a strong possibility to sign Morecambe striker Cole Stockton, who is understandably a well-wanted man this summer.

The 28-year-old netted 23 League One goals this season, just missing out on the League One golden boot to Wigan Athletic’s Will Keane.

Lastly, it was revealed last week by The Bolton News that Fulham loan ace Marlon Fossey is close to securing a permanent move to Bolton Wanderers ahead of next season. The full-back’s loan spell in Lancashire was cut short due to injury, but impressed in the 15 appearances he made under Ian Evatt, warranting their interest to bring him back to the club.