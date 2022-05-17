Cardiff City and Swansea City have held talks with released QPR striker Charlie Austin, reports claim.

Austin, 32, signed for QPR permanently ahead of the 2021/22 campaign. He impressed upon his return to the club on loan during the 2020/21 campaign but failed to make much of an impact last time round, scoring five in 34 Championship outings.

After some confusion surrounding his contract, it was revealed that he was indeed out of contract this summer, and he’s now on the lookout for a new club.

Reports have surfaced today claiming that both Cardiff City and Swansea City have held talks with Austin, but the Englishman is considering a potential MLS move.

Austin is one of the most experienced strikers on the free agent market this summer – the Englishman enjoyed two spells with QPR, representing Southampton and West Brom in between as well.

Although he struggled in front of goal last season, he remains a talented player and someone who could yet have a few more solid seasons in the second tier.

A move to either Cardiff or Swansea would be an exciting prospect, though a move to the MLS could be even more so.

What next for Austin?

Understandably, it seems like Austin has plenty of options this summer. Whether he favours another move in the Football League or abroad remains to be seen, but he’ll certainly give some clubs something to think about this summer.

Cardiff in particular will be in need of strikers this summer after seeing Jordan Hugill and Uche Ikpeazu return to their parent clubs, whilst Swansea face the prospect of losing Joel Piroe.

But an MLS move is always an exciting oppurtunity and Austin might yet favour a few solid years in the States to round off what’s been a fine career so far.