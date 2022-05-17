Portsmouth look set to have some important decisions to make on the futures of some key players heading into the 2022/23 campaign.

Portsmouth endured a disappointing campaign on the whole, falling short of the League One play-off spots by 10 points down in 10th.

However, the summer presents Danny Cowley and co with the chance to freshen up their ranks ready for a promotion push next time around.

With that in mind, here, we look at the nine Portsmouth players who will be entering the final 12 months of their contracts at Fratton Park next month…

Three of the nine players that see their contract expire at the end of the 2022/23 season have had extension options triggered by Portsmouth in recent weeks. Marcus Harness, Louis Thompson and Jay Mingi’s initial deals were all expiring this summer, but 12-month options have been exercised to keep them for next season.

However, decisions will have to be made on the trio at some point, with them all out of contract this time next year.

Ryan Tunnicliffe, Connor Ogilvie, Kieron Freeman and Clark Robertson all joined on two-year deals in the summer of 2021 so will be entering the final 12 months of their respective contracts next month.

However, both Tunnicliffe and Ogilvie’s deals include 12-month extension options, potentially keeping them on board until 2024.

Shot-stopper Alex Bass, who has spent the second half of this season on loan with Bradford City, is another who will be out of contract next summer.

Of the nine, star forward Ronan Curtis is perhaps the most significant. He has been a star performer during his time on the books at Fratton Park, but he expressed a desire to play Championship football last summer, so that could be a pivotal factor if Portsmouth try to keep him beyond the end of next season.