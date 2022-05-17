West Brom finished the 2021/22 Championship in 10th place under Steve Bruce, who will remain in charge going into the next campaign.

Bruce arrived at West Brom to mixed reviews from fans. And after a poor start, he looked to be on the brink of being sacked, but he gradually managed to turn his side’s fortunes around.

In the end, the Baggies achieved a decent 10th place finish. Fans however will be expecting a top-six finish next season, giving Bruce plenty of work to do in the summer if he’s to make that happen.

He’s set to overhaul the playing squad with a handful of players set to leave and more looking likely to be sold on.

Next summer though, Bruce sees a number of his players out of contract, including Dara O’Shea, Jake Livermore, Kyle Bartley, Kean Bryan and Kenneth Zohore.

Of those names, Bartley, Bryan and Zohore have all been backed to move on this summer – Bartley has been labelled surplus to requirements by one reporter, whilst Bryan is being tipped to be sold on after an injury-laden season, with Zohore well down the pecking order.

Expect that trio to leave West Brom by the end of next season at the latest – it’s likely that they will be sold this summer as to give the Baggies some much-needed funding for their summer overhaul.

Livermore saw a one-year option in his contract triggered earlier in the season just concluded, so the Baggies skipper may well be playing for his future next time round.

As for O’Shea, he’s one of the more talented players in this side and the club were reported to be keen on offering him fresh terms earlier in the year, though nothing new has since been revealed on that front.

There looks to be brighter times ahead for West Brom, with the club heading towards a long overdue clear-out this summer.