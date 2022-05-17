Charlton Athletic are yet to name a replacement for Johnnie Jackson, but the new boss will have plenty of player contracts to attend to when they arrive.

Charlton Athletic would have held higher ambitions at the start of the season, but after a poor start, Jackson guided the Addicks to a very respectable 13th place.

However, the decision to part ways with the 39-year-old, who has now become AFC Wimbledon boss, means another summer of change awaits at The Valley.

With that in mind, here, we look at the 13 Charlton Athletic players who will be entering the final year of their contracts next month…

Several players saw 12-month options in their deals triggered this summer to ensure they remain on the books for the 2022/23 campaign. Jake Forster-Caskey, Ryan Inniss, Josh Davison and Nathan Harness have all seen extension options triggered this summer.

A number of players out of contract at the end of next season also have extension clauses included in their deals. George Dobson, Corey Blackett-Taylor and Ashley Maynard-Brewer could all see their stays prolonged to 2024 if their options are triggered before expiry in the summer of 2023.

However, there are five players who will need to agree fresh terms at some point in the next 12 months to avoid leaving Charlton Athletic for nothing at the end of next season.

2021 signings Sean Clare and Craig MacGillivray both signed two-year deals upon their arrivals from Oxford United and Portsmouth respectively. Midfielder Alex Gilbey also sees his three-year deal run out next summer, while academy graduates Albie Morgan and Charlie Barker are also out of contract at the end of the 2022/23 season.

Of the 12 out of contract, some may well be playing for their futures next season, so they will be determined to make a good impression on the new manager when they arrive at Charlton Athletic.