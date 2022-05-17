Rotherham United finished in 2nd place of the League One table, claiming a place in the Championship for next season.

Paul Warne achieved his third promotion from the division in as many times of asking, with this season being his best whilst in charge of the Millers.

This summer looks set to be a busy one for the Yorkshire outfit as they look to cement themselves as a solid Championship side from next season onwards.

Some star players may be hard to keep hold of in the transfer window. With the retained list not yet announced, we look at three players Rotherham United should be worried about losing this summer…

Michael Smith

The most obvious one of top scorer Smith, who netted 25 goals in all competitions this season – the best in his senior career.

The 30-year-old’s contract expires in the summer, but we are yet to hear whether a new contract has been offered or accepted, so that’s one thing that Millers fans will be nervous about.

Even if he is to pen a new deal, Smith could secure a permanent move away, with Middlesbrough and Bristol City being admirers of the striker at the start of the season.

Ben Wiles

Wiles is a Rotherham United academy graduate, and has been a star output for the three years he has been a regular first-team player for.

The 23-year-old netted eight goals and provided seven assists in League One, warranting interest from promotion-hopefuls Huddersfield Town in recent times.

If they are to lose their midfielder, a big signing would have to arrive in order to fill his boots.

Chiedozie Ogbene

Ogbene is another man who is out of contract in the summer, but the club do hold an option to extend it by an extra year, although they will want to tie him down to a longer deal.

The winger turned wing-back has been an ace this season, scoring three goals and assisting on eight occasions.

Interest is yet to be reported in the Irish international, but there’s no doubt that clubs will admire him as we approach the summer transfer window.