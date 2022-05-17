Blackburn Rovers enter the pre-season without a manager, following Tony Mowbray’s departure from the club earlier this month.

Mowbray leaves Blackburn Rovers as a favourite among supporters. He took the club out of League One and gave them a sniff of promotion from the Championship, with the club seemingly closing in on finding his successor.

Whoever the next manager that comes in, they’ll have plenty of work to do to continue the good work that Mowbray has done, but also to take the club to that next level.

This summer promises to be a busy one for the Rovers. But the club might well have one eye on the next summer too, with Rovers seeing a handful of key players enter the final year of their contracts next month.

According to Transfermarkt, the players out of contract at Blackburn Rovers in 2023 are Ben Brereton Diaz, Bradley Dack, Lewis Travis, Daniel Ayala and Antonis Stergiakis (Travis signed a long-term deal back in March, keeping him at Blackburn until 2026).

Of course, Brereton Diaz is the standout on that list. Rovers recently triggered a one-year option in his contract, which was originally due to expire next month.

But with Brereton Diaz now contracted for another year, expect the club to try and offload him this summer as to avoid losing him for free at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

Elsewhere, Dack is a contested name on that list. No Blackburn fan doubts his talents, but his injury record has been woeful over the past couple of seasons, in which he’s made just 25 league appearances for the club.

He made his comeback in March and went on to feature nine times in the Championship, scoring once and assisting once. With a full pre-season behind him, Dack could well return to his best ahead of next season, but if injuries continue to hamper his progression then Rovers could look to cut ties next year.

As for Ayala, he’s shown promise at Ewood Park but has become a rotational player, with Stergiakis now an outcast at the club – both could well be moving on for free next summer.

Rovers have plenty to think about ahead of the next season, with the club looking set to undergo some drastic changes over the next few months.