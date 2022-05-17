Gareth Bale’s agent Jonathan Barnett has told Wales Online that a move to Cardiff City would have “a lot of plusses”.

It has been confirmed that the Welshman will leave Real Madrid when his contract expires this summer after a glistening nine-year spell with Los Blancos.

However, a decision on Bale’s future will not be made until the outcome of the crucial World Cup qualifying play-off for Wales against either Scotland or Ukraine is decided.

Now, Bale’s agent Barnett has told Wales Online that the Welsh star’s future will not be decided by money but instead by where he wants to play as he is already ‘probably the richest British footballer’.

“We will sit down and go through everything after the Wales matches in June,” he said.

“Gareth wants to focus on what happens with Wales first.

“He will then make a decision about the future once he knows exactly where Wales are at. There will always be speculation from others, but it’s not necessarily informed.”

Barnett was then quizzed on the rumours of a return to Cardiff City, to which he replied:

“Who knows? We’ll look and see in due course. But I repeat there are no options on the table at the moment,” Barnett said.

“Cardiff has a lot of plusses. He’s from Wales, his family are from there. From a personal point of view it could appeal. But I emphasise this is me talking, my views, not Gareth’s. I have not discussed it with him.”

Hometown return?

Bale has had a fantastic career, winning multiple Champions League and league titles with Madrid.

Now, at 32-years-old, he is most likely approaching the twilight years of his career so maybe looking to end his career in his hometown.

Barnett’s words won’t do any harm to Cardiff City fans’ hopes of an ambitious summer move either, but prior to deciding anything about his club future, Barnett has insisted that Bale’s sole focus is to captain Wales at the World Cup this winter in Qatar.

Cardiff City aren’t the only side to have been linked with Bale though. Former club Spurs have been mentioned as contenders for his signature, so it remains to be seen how his situation pans out this summer.