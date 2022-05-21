Over the last few years, Coventry City defender Declan Drysdale has had his fair share of loans.

From promotion to League One with Cambridge United, to narrowly missing out on European qualification with Ross County. Could 2022-2023 be the year he makes his mark in the Coventry City squad?

After signing for the Sky Blues in January 2019 on a free transfer, Drysdale has lacked appearances in the first-team, making just three appearances in his first year at the club with only one of them being in the League.

He was sent out on a one-month loan for the first time to local National League side Solihull Moors to get some experience under his belt and went on to play three times for Midlands outfit.

Drysdale waited six months after that before making his next senior appearance for his parent club in a Carabao Cup against MK Dons but picked up a red card in that one.

Gillingham then came calling and he was given the green light to head out the exit door again by Mark Robins’ side. He made 15 appearances for the Gills over the course of his half a season there before he was recalled and sent to Cambridge United.

Drysdale’s last Coventry City appearance to date came in a 2-1 loss to Northampton Town in the first round of the League One. The 22-year-old then joined Scottish Premiership side Ross County in January and played six games for the Staggies.

With Coventry City looking in need of a centre back next season, and just one year left until his deal expires, could he be the perfect solution for Coventry City’s backline?

He has bided his time out on loan and will be desperate to stake his claim with the Sky Blues next term. Pre-season will give him an opportunity to show what he can do.