Birmingham City will be looking to resolve some of their player contract situations this summer before embarking on the 2022/23 campaign.

Birmingham City finished in a disappointing 20th place this season and there’s no doubt that Lee Bowyer will be determined to strengthen his ranks this summer.

However, there will be some important decisions to make on the futures of those entering the final year of their deals at St. Andrew’s.

With that in mind, we look at the Birmingham City players entering the final year of their contracts next month…

First of all, there are three current first-team players who all see their respective deals run out at the end of next season. Maxime Colin, Troy Deeney and Jordan Graham all see their deals expire this time next year and you’d think all three will have points to prove in the 2022/23 campaign.

Jonathan Leko, Harlee Dean, Ryan Stirk, Odin Bailey, Mitch Roberts and Ivan Sanchez are all currently out on loan and all enter the final 12 months of their contracts in June too. However, of the quintet, Sanchez’s deal holds the option for a 12-month extension.

The aforementioned Dean seems as though he could be heading for the exit door this summer though, previously stating he can’t see a way back for him at St. Andrew’s

Other players who have the option for a 12-month extension are academy graduate defenders Nico Gordon and Mitch Roberts.

Youngsters Keyendrah Simmonds and Marcel Oakley, who have both made first-team appearances this season, are also out of contract next summer.

With so many entering the final years of their deals, plenty of players could well be playing for their Birmingham City futures and Bowyer looks set to have some difficult decisions to make.