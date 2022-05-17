Birmingham City are ready to battle Cardiff City for Bristol City’s out of contract winger Callum O’Dowda, it has emerged from Birmingham Live.

Bristol City have already confirmed that O’Dowda will be leaving Ashton Gate at the end of his contract this summer.

His situation has sparked plenty of interest from the Championship and on Monday morning, Bristol Live stated Cardiff City were one of seven sides pursuing to the Irish winger.

Now, Birmingham Live has named Birmingham City as another of the clubs in the chase for O’Dowda’s services.

The 27-year-old will be leaving Bristol City this summer six years after he arrived from Oxford United, and with his contract coming to an end, any potential suitors will be free to snap him up for nothing ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Blues bound?

It remains to be seen if the Blues’ reported interest in O’Dowda develops into anything serious over the summer, but there’s no doubt that he could prove to be a shrewd signing for Lee Bowyer if the club can secure a deal.

The Oxford-born winger has proven to be a nuisance for Championship defenders in years gone by and if Birmingham City can get him back to his best, they could have a serious player on their hands.

It would come at the expense of one of their divisional rivals too, which would surely sweeten a deal.

Able to feature on the left or right-hand side, O’Dowda has played 160 times in the Championship over the course of his career. In the process, he has managed eight goals and 12 assists.

His performances over the years have seen him earn 23 caps for the Republic of Ireland too, making his debut back in March 2016.