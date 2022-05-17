Some big names feature on today’s Championship transfer round-up on The72 as we approach the summer transfer window.

Bartlomiej Dragowksi, Ryan Alebiosu, Callum O’Dowda and Daniel Jebbison are some players who have been appearing in the transfer headlines recently.

As per a tweet from Alex Crook, Bournemouth are interested in Fiorentina goalkeeper Dragowski this summer as they look to strongly assemble their squad ahead of their Premier League campaign. The Polish international has made 86 appearances for the Serie A side, but this season has been very much out of favour, making just seven appearances. The 24-year-old’s contract expires at the end of next season, meaning a sizeable fee may not be required to get a deal over the line.

Blackburn Rovers are amongst Bristol City and Preston North End interested in Arsenal youngster Alebiosu, as per a tweet from Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke:

The 20-year-old defender spent parts of the season on loan at Crewe Alexandra, making just six appearances but impressing when called upon. Alebiosu’s contract expires at the London club in the summer and would be one for the future should any of the three interested clubs get a deal over the line.

Birmingham City are set to rival Cardiff City for the signature of departing Bristol City ace O’Dowda this summer. The Irishman has made over 170 appearances for the Robins, but this season has been limited to just 20 appearances due to poor performances and injuries.

Lastly, Everton reportedly remain keen on Sheffield United young star Jebbison ahead of the summer, with the Toffees potentially set to make a move for the 18-year-old. The striker spent the first half of the season on loan at Burton Albion, scoring seven goals before being recalled back to the Blades to help in their push for promotion.