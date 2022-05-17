West Ham are ‘keeping an eye’ on Nottingham Forest’s Joe Worrall ahead of the summer, Football League World say.

Worrall has just capped another stellar season with Nottingham Forest in the Championship.

He’s once again been a key player for the Reds, racking up 40 Championship outings and helping Nottingham Forest to claim a play-off place.

But Steve Cooper could face a hectic summer if his side miss out on promotion, with a number of his players looking likely to move on in the summer if they don’t secure promotion.

Worrall is one of those – he’s been linked with a number of Premier League teams throughout this season, with West Ham being long-term admirers of his.

And now, Football League World’s ‘sources’ have told them that West Ham are keen on Worrall ahead of this summer.

Of course, this is nothing new at all. A simple Google search of Worrall and West Ham will reveal that the pair have been linked with each other for well over a year now, so this is yet another weak and flagrant attempt at exclusivity.

Still, it fuels the fire that Worrall could be moving in this summer, and adds extra pressure onto Nottingham Forest who face Sheffield United in the second of their play-off semi-final legs tonight.

Promotion or nothing…

Nottingham Forest seem to have a lot riding on promotion. Missing out could see Cooper lose the bulk of his key players, including Worrall, as well as the likes of Brennan Johnson.

But Forest welcome Sheffield United tonight and the Reds certainly have the upper-hand, going into the game with a 2-1 aggregate lead.

They have the chance to book themselves a spot at Wembley for the play-off final later this month, with Huddersfield Town lying in wait after their win over Luton Town last night.

With West Ham seemingly waiting for the outcome of Forest’s season, there’s added pressure on the Reds to secure that all-important promotion.