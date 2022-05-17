Portsmouth are in for a busy transfer window as they prepare for yet another League One campaign.

Danny Cowley’s side finished in 10th place of the table in what was another underwhelming season for the south coast club.

A big summer is surely ahead as Pompey look to challenge with the big guns for promotion to the Championship next season.

Rumours have been flooding the headlines in recent weeks, so here we look at the latest Portsmouth news over the past week or so…

The Portsmouth News reported last week that the club are targeting Bristol Rovers striker Aaron Collins, who netted 15 League Two goals this season. The Gas find themselves in the same division as Portsmouth next season, but the level in clubs may tempt Collins to a move further down south.

Along with Sunderland, Wigan Athletic, Burton Albion and Lincoln City, Pompey are eyeing a move for departing Oxford United midfielder Alex Rodriguez, as per a tweet from David Anderson:

Alex Rodriguez is leaving Oxford on a free transfer and is wanted by Sunderland, Wigan, Burton, Lincoln and Portsmouth. — David Anderson (@MirrorAnderson) May 13, 2022

The 28-year-old’s game time this season has been limited to just 13 games due to injury, but has made over 100 appearances for the U’s in his three-year stay.

Sunderland’s Lynden Gooch has attracted interest from Portsmouth, should he become available this summer, says Andrew Moon:

I'm told that out of contract #SAFC winger Lynden Gooch is a player that would interest #Pompey should he become available — Andrew Moon (@mrandrewmoon) May 12, 2022

The 26-year-old has made 40 appearances this season, being a key figure in the Black Cats side after providing six assists from wing-back. His contract is up in the summer, but Sunderland look to be waiting on their promotion fate to make a decision on the player’s future.

Michael Jacobs is set to depart the club this summer after failing to agree on new terms, and League Two outfit Northampton Town are showing interest in the experienced winger.

Lastly, Pompey have triggered the extension clause in youngster Jay Mingi’s contract. The 21-year-old midfielder has shown glimpses of his quality whilst on loan at Maidenhead United in the first half of the season, warranting a new contract.