Everton remain keen on Sheffield United striker Daniel Jebbison, reports claim.

Jebbison, 18, burst onto the scene at the end of the 2020/21 Premier League season, scoring the winning goal in a 1-0 win over Everton.

Soon after, Jebbison became a target of Everton’s, who reportedly had a £5million bid rejected for the young striker last summer.

Now though, reports have surfaced claiming that Everton have retained their interest in Jebbison ahead of this summer transfer window.

Jebbison began the 2021/22 campaign on loan at Burton Albion in League One. He scored seven goals in 20 League One outings for Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s side, before returning to South Yorkshire.

Since, Jebbison has featured nine times in the Championship under Paul Heckingbottom but is yet to score upon his return.

What could next season hold for Jebbison?

After his breakthrough at the end of the 2020/21 Premier League campaign, Jebbison’s stock was high. Many expected him to stay with the Blades going into the Championship before he was sent out on loan, and his loan spell started fairly slowly.

But he soon started to score goals. He was finding his footing with Burton before Sheffield United recalled him, and that’s seemingly halted his momentum.

Whether or not Everton are genuinely looking into a summer move after Jebbison’s difficult second half of the season remains to be seen.

But at 18 years old, he remains a very young footballer who’s so far gained some good experience in the game – he could become a much more useful player to Sheffield United next season, if Heckingbottom can keep him at the club that is.