Mansfield Town travel to Sixfields to face Northampton Town in the second leg of the League Two play-off semi-finals on Wednesday evening.

The Stags will surely be coming into this one in high spirits after winning the first leg 2-1 in front of a home crowd at the One Call Stadium.

Nigel Clough’s Mansfield Town have been clinical in the final third recently, finding the net 10 times in their previous five league fixtures.

After losing in the first leg, Northampton Town will fancy their chances for a comeback with home advantage. The Cobblers will undoubtedly be looking to get back on track after missing out on automatic promotion due to Bristol Rovers’ astounding 7-0 victory against Scunthorpe United.

A win or draw for Mansfield Town will confirm their place in the play-off final at Wembley, putting them one step closer to promotion to League One.

Mansfield Town team news

Clough has confirmed Matty Longstaff, George Maris and Stephen McLaughlin will all be checked on ahead of the trip to Northamptonshire, though Stephen Quinn is a doubt after playing through a hip injury in recent weeks.

As for long-term absentees, Kellan Gordon is unavailable, injuring his knee in October.

Richard Nartey may never feature again for the Stags, playing just three games due to injury.

Predicted XI

Bishop (GK)

Perch

O’Toole

Hawkins

McLaughlin

Longstaff

Maris

Lapslie

Murphy

Bowery

Oates

It has been a solid season for Clough’s men who have been consistent performers for the majority of the campaign. The signings of high calibre players such as Matthew Longstaff will have certainly sent a message to the other sides vying for the play-offs.

Rhys Oates and the experienced James Perch may play a crucial role in a fixture tilted in Mansfield Town’s favour.

The match kicks off at 19:45 on Wednesday and is set to be televised on Sky Sports Main Event.