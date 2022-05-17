Sunderland are still vying for a place in the Championship next season, and their primary focus will be their upcoming play-off final vs Wycombe Wanderers.

Sunderland’s summer transfer window could look very different depending on whether or not they emerge from this weekend’s play-off final against Wycombe Wanderers victorious.

However, regardless of the outcome, it could be a busy few months as Alex Neil prepares for his first window in charge.

Here, we look at three players Sunderland should be worried about losing this summer…

Ross Stewart

The affectionately known ‘Loch Ness Drogba’ has been a revelation for Sunderland this season.

Stewart’s 25 goals in 52 games has helped inspire the Black Cats to the play-off final, but his form has unsurprisingly attracted interest from elsewhere in the process.

Swansea City, Rangers and Norwich City have all been mentioned as potential suitors before and with his deal expiring next summer, his long-term future could still be a worry regardless of whether Sunderland win promotion or not.

Dan Neil

Another who has attracted interest from elsewhere is young midfielder Neil.

He has fallen down the pecking order somewhat since the arrival of Neil but his performances in the early stages of the season showed he will be one to watch in the years to come.

Spurs and Burnley have both been linked this campaign and if an intriguing offer emerges in the summer, the 12-goal/assist ace could well be one who heads for pastures new this summer.

Lynden Gooch

American utility man Gooch was a player who split opinions for much of this season but he has seriously impressed since Neil’s appointment.

His ability to play anywhere on the left or right-hand side of the pitch has made him a valuable squad member. However, with his contract expiring this summer and Portsmouth said to be interested, question marks surround his future.

Gooch remains an important part of Sunderland’s squad and the possibility of losing him for nothing should be a worry for the Wearsiders.