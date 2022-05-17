Rotherham United are set for a big summer window ahead as they gear up for a difficult Championship season.

It was a rather incredible season for the Millers, finishing 2nd in League One on 90 points, two behind champions Wigan Athletic.

Paul Warne achieved his third promotion from the third tier in as many attempts this campaign, and they will now be looking to finally stay in the Championship.

A busy window beckons with many transfer rumours floating about already. Here, we look at the latest Rotherham United news over the past week or so…

As per The Sun journalist Alan Nixon, Millers ace Ben Wiles has been linked with a move to Yorkshire counterparts Huddersfield Town in the summer. The 23-year-old has been a star output over the season for Warne, scoring eight goals and setting up seven from central midfield. The Rotherham United academy product has already made 163 senior appearances, and there’s no doubt he still has a big future ahead of him.

As per Nixon again, Rotherham United have joined Derby County and Bolton Wanderers in the race to sign recently released Preston North End winger Tom Barkhuizen. The 28-year-old has bags of Championship experience, making over 200 appearances for the Lilywhites in the division. But, this season, the winger has been out of favour at the club, featuring in 13 league games, warranting his release.

Rotherham United chairman Tony Stewart has promised to provide a bigger transfer budget than usual to Warne this summer as he looks to establish the Yorkshire club as a solid Championship side.

Winger Mickel Miller announced his departure from the club on Instagram upon the expiry of his contract last week, whist we still await the Millers’ retained list announcement.

Lastly, captain Richard Wood has penned a fresh one-year deal at Rotherham United, taking him into his ninth season at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.