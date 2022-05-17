Swansea City claimed a 15th place finish in Russell Martin’s first season as manager, in a campaign of ups and downs for the Welsh club.

Martin’s first season in charge of Swansea City was always going to be a difficult one. The former MK Dons boss was tasked with overhauling the club and implementing a whole new playing style, all without a proper pre-season with the players.

This summer though, Martin will have that pre-season. He has time to take stock and make some necessary changes to his side, though keeping hold of some of his players might be his most difficult task.

Here we look at three players Swansea City should be worried about losing this summer…

Joel Piroe

Piroe is an obvious one. The Dutchman scored 22 Championship goals in his maiden season in English football, proving to be one of the best signings of the season.

His form has seen him linked with Leicester City throughout the campaign. Those reports have picked up again as we near the summer transfer window, and Piroe himself has failed to rule out a potential move to the Premier League club.

Losing him would be a real blow for Martin this summer.

Flynn Downes

Downes is another summer signing who impressed in his debut season at Swansea. The combative midfielder racked up 37 Championship appearances with the Swans last season, having seen links to Leeds United spring up earlier in the year.

It looks like Leeds have dropped their interest in Downes for now. But Martin and the Swansea board will surely be weary of anymore interest emerging in Downes over the summer period.

Michael Obafemi

Swansea City really did make some keen signings last summer – Obafemi was another who was brought in and after a slow start, he burst into life.

The 21-year-old Irishman ended the season with 12 Championship goals to his name, with 11 of those coming after the turn of the year.

And he too has been mentioned in transfer headlines ahead of the summer, with Watford and Brighton said to be monitoring his progress.

Potentially losing both him and Piroe would really set Swansea back in their bid for an eventual promotion to the Premier League.