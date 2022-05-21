Blackpool have a plethora of young talents coming through, and one of those gems is Oliver Casey.

Blackpool have produced some great players over the years. Manager Neil Critchley has a proven track record of developing young players after his spell in the Liverpool youth system too, continuing this with the Tangerines after developing Josh Bowler and Shayne Lavery.

This dedication to working with the youth has helped to improve the squad and it is in much better shape than when he took over.

In the squad is young centre-back Casey, who has been mentioned as a player who could be loaned out next season. However, it can be argued he deserves a chance in the first-team.

The Seasiders signed the Leeds-born defender from Leeds United last summer. Since then, he has found minutes difficult to come by with players like Marvin Ekpiteta, James Husband and Richard Keogh ahead of him in the pecking order.

He made six Championship appearances in the 2021/22 campaign, scoring once without getting a booking. Despite his limited game time, when impressed when featuring, especially in the EFL Cup this season in the matches against Middlesbrough and Sunderland despite playing out of position.

The 21-year-old played at right-back in the cup for Critchley and deputised well, earning the fans’ plaudits on Twitter with some calling for him to be given more game time.

Critchley can undoubtedly get the most out of Casey. He just needs consistent game time, ideally partnering Ekpiteta who has been someone the manager has relied on since joining from Leyton Orient.

If he can get a run of games next season, Casey will be determined to show he can impress again. He has shown his talent and versatility in different systems which can be invaluable, especially for such a long campaign.

Critchley will rely on him throughout the season, and he could be one of the first names on the team sheet if he is given the chance.