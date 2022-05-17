Sheffield Wednesday’s focus will now be on preparing for another season of League One football after losing out to Sunderland in the play-offs.

Sheffield Wednesday achieved their goal of finishing in League One’s top six in their first campaign back in the division, but after losing to Sunderland, they will have to wait longer for a Championship return yet.

The summer brings the chance for Darren Moore to freshen up his ranks, and there will certainly be some players he is determined to hold onto.

Here, we look at three players Sheffield Wednesday should be worried about losing this summer…

Massimo Luongo

Australian midfielder Luongo is among those out of contract at Hillsborough this summer, and with his deal slowly winding down, he’s one the Owls will surely want to keep a hold of.

Yes, the 29-year-old has had injury problems to contend with, but his tireless work in the middle of the park and ability on the ball makes him a standout in League One when fit.

He’s certainly a Championship quality player, and he’d surely have plenty of suitors if Sheffield Wednesday can’t agree a new deal.

Callum Paterson

Paterson’s versatility would make him a vital squad member for any team.

Considering he spent much of this season playing as a centre-forward, his goal tally of six isn’t the most impressive, but his experience and willingness to play anywhere for Moore makes him too valuable a player to lose for nothing.

As with Luongo, Paterson would surely be of interest to Championship or top League One clubs if he was to become available.

Lee Gregory

The former Millwall man proved to be a smart addition for Sheffield Wednesday this season, netting 17 goals and providing six assists.

However, with one year remaining on his contract, it has been said there is interest in his services. Championship side Middlesbrough are interested in Gregory, as are Derby County, who had the experienced striker on loan in 2021.

He’s another that would hit Wednesday with a blow if he was to move on after his strong debut campaign for the Owls.