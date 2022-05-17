Fulham are gearing up for another Premier League campaign, with Marco Silva having given fans some newfound optimism ahead of their return to the top flight.

Fulham have looked weak in previous Premier League campaigns. This time round though, they look a much more rounded unit, and Silva looks like he might yet establish the Londoners in the Premier League.

Plenty of work is needed to be done this summer though. Fulham may also be weary of losing some of their key players – here we look at three players the club should be worried about losing this summer…

Marek Rodak

The 25-year-old played an under-rated role in his side’s promotion this season, as he did in the 2019/20 campaign too.

He was overlooked in the Premier League during the 2020/21 campaign and Rodak says he won’t settle for sitting on the bench again next season.

If Silva wants to bring in a new no.1 then he might have to let Rodak leave – the Slovakian is a promising goalkeeper and deserves to be playing regular football.

Aleksandar Mitrovic

The Serb blew away the Championship last season. He scored an incredible 43 goals in 44 league outings under Silva, and his form has seen him linked to a number of clubs over the past nine months or so.

Juventus were being mentioned previously, with more recent links to both Arsenal and Newcastle United cropping up.

Mitrovic is certainly a focal pint in this Fulham side and keeping him at the club could yet prove to be Silva’s biggest task this summer.

Tosin Adarabioyo

Adarabioyo has just capped another impressive season with the Whites. He impressed in the Premier League last time round and again in the Championship, featuring 41 times in the league across the 2021/22 season.

His form has seen him mentioned alongside a number of Premier League clubs, with West Ham having been tipped to make a move for the Englishman this summer.

Fulham are hoping to secure fresh terms with the defender, though it remains to be seen if they can secure a new deal.