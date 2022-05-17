QPR head into an uncertain summer, with the club set to appoint a new manager following a frustrating 2021/22 season.

Several names have been tipped to replace Mark Warburton at QPR so far – some inspiring, others not so much.

The Londoners look to have another busy summer ahead of them as they continue to build a squad worthy of challenging for the Premier League, but could the R’s lose some of their key players this summer?

Here we look at three players QPR should be worried about losing this summer…

Rob Dickie

The central defender started the 2021/22 campaign in blistering form. It saw him linked with a last-gasp move to either Leeds United or Wolves at the end of the summer transfer window, with West Ham having been linked more recently.

He remains a key player and one of the most important in this QPR side. Although he put in some inconsistent performances in the second half of the season, the R’s board will surely still be weary of teams taking a closer look at Dickie this summer.

Seny Dieng

Dieng is another important player in this QPR who’s seen links to the Premier League emerge in the past 12 months or so.

Sheffield United were being linked with a surprise move for the Senegal goalkeeper at the back end of last year, with West Ham again linked more recently.

Like Dickie, Dieng is a player that the club needs to keep hold of going into the next season. Losing him would be a real blow to the R’s, especially after all the goalkeeping woes they endured in the 2021/22 season.

Chris Willock

The former Arsenal man emerged as QPR’s star player last season. He netted seven goals and assisted 11 more in his 35 Championship outings for the R’s, with his injury back in March being a focal point in QPR’s downfall.

Although he’s not been linked with a move away, Willock could easily come onto the radar of some Premier League or even top-end Championship clubs this summer, given the promise he showed with the R’s last time round.

He’s arguably QPR’s best attacking player and if the club lose him this summer, it’ll really set them back in their bid for an eventual promotion.