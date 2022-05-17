Nottingham Forest are gearing up for their play-off semi-final second leg against Sheffield United, but regardless of the outcome, it could be a busy summer at the City Ground.

Nottingham Forest’s summer transfer window could look very different depending on whether they win promotion to the Premier League or not.

Steve Cooper led the Garibaldi to a 4th place finish and has them 2-1 up in the play-offs after their first leg against Sheffield United.

However, while the primary focus will be on their play-off bid for now, here are three players Nottingham Forest should be worried about losing this summer…

Brennan Johnson

20-year-old star Johnson has been one of Nottingham Forest’s standout stars this season, netting a thoroughly impressive 18 goals and laying on nine assists in his first campaign of consistent first-team action at the City Ground.

Unsurprisingly, his form has seen him attract interest from elsewhere. The likes of Newcastle United, Brentford, Leicester City and more have all been credited with interest.

If Forest fail to win promotion, you’d have to be concerned about a potential departure for Johnson.

And even if he stays, that might not stop interest from elsewhere, though it has been said it would boost their chances of keeping him.

Joe Worrall

Another of this season’s standout stars and another academy graduate that could be cause for concern this season is centre-back Worrall.

Leicester City and West Ham have been heavily linked with the Nottingham Forest star, and it seems as though promotion will be needed to keep him on board this summer.

The 25-year-old warrior has donned the captain’s armband for much of this season and has been one of the Championship’s best defenders, proving that he is ready to make the step up to the Premier League this summer – with or without Nottingham Forest.

Lewis Grabban

Although reports haven’t emerged stating he is attracting interest, Grabban is out of contract this summer.

The 34-year-old remains an important part of the Nottingham Forest side despite the fact injury has hampered his involvement in recent months. His leadership and poacher instincts in front of goal make him a key part of Cooper’s squad, and losing him for nothing this summer could prove to be a big blow.