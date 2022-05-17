Sheffield United travel to the East Midlands to face Nottingham Forest in the second leg of the Championship play-off semi-finals this evening.

After Forest won 2-1 in the first leg of the fixture, the Blades have a lot of work to do if they are to be in with a chance of facing Huddersfield Town in the final. Despite their recent loss, Paul Heckingbottom’s side ended the Championship season on a high note, winning three of their last five fixtures to finish in the play-off spots.

Nottingham Forest will surely be coming into this one in positive spirits. It has also been a tremendous season for Steve Cooper’s men who climbed from the relegation zone to eventually finish in 4th place.

Sheffield United will need to win by two goals if they are to proceed to the final at Wembley to have a chance at returning to the Premier League after a one season absence.

Sheffield United team news

Jayden Bogle is unavailable, injuring his knee in February. Striker Rhian Brewster is also unlikely to feature after he picked up a hamstring injury against Peterborough United in February.

Loanee Charlie Goode injured his cartilage in March and has since returned to his parent club Brentford for further treatment. Scottish international Ollie McBurnie sustained a foot injury against Reading last month and is unlikely to return until pre-season.

Veteran David McGoldrick has not featured in the squad since February after damaging his thigh against West Bromwich Albion. Jack O’Connell has not played a game for Sheffield United since last season, undergoing surgery for a knee issue.

Billy Sharp may also be unavailable, injuring his calf during a training session. Morgan Gibbs-White, Conor Hourihane and George Baldock look set to be involved after recovering from training injuries.

Predicted XI

Foderingham (GK)

Basham

Egan

Robinson

Osborn

Norwood

Fleck

Stevens

Berge

Gibbs-White

Ndiaye

It has been an overall successful season for a Blades side who have made a miraculous recovery since the appointment of Heckingbottom. The Yorkshire side struggled for form under previous manager Slavisa Jokanovic but have put their struggles behind them to possibly confirm a place at Wembley tonight.

Gibbs-White and Sander Berge could be the difference in a fixture where Nottingham Forest have the upper hand.

The match kicks off at 19:45 and is available to watch live on Sky Sports.