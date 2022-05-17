Birmingham City have endured a turbulent past couple of weeks, ahead of what looks set to be a busy summer for the club.

Going into the final game of the 2021/22 season, Birmingham City looked set to sack Lee Bowyer ahead of the pre-season.

But reports of a takeover would take away the spotlight from Bowyer somewhat. He’s now set to remain in charge and Blues remain, reportedly so anyway, on the brink of a £35million takeover.

News emerged earlier in the month that the club might have a new UK-based owner, though news has somewhat died down on that front – it could suggest that the takeover is going through the necessary, closing stages, or that takeover itself is hitting some obstacles.

Either way, with Bowyer remaining at the helm, the club can press on with squad issues.

It’s been revealed that Blues had offered Kristian Pedersen a new deal. The Dane however has rejected the offer, and he now looks set to leave the club as a free agent next month.

Elsewhere, Jobe Bellingham is being heavily linked with a move away from St Andrew’s.

Reports in the national press recently have claimed that Liverpool are currently leading the race to sign the 16-year-old, with Manchester City and Newcastle United also in the running.

Lastly, Birmingham City will find out this week whether or not they’ll lose their Category One academy status, after just a year of having it, reports BirminghamLive.

There seems to be a lot going on at Birmingham City at the moment. Fans will be hoping that all this noise doesn’t detract from what needs to be done on the pitch ahead of the 2022/23 season, as to avoid another dismal showing in the Championship.