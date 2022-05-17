Blackburn Rovers and Bristol City are interested in Arsenal youngster Ryan Alebiosu, a report from Football Insider has claimed.

Blackburn Rovers and Bristol City will both be in the market for some fresh faces this summer.

Rovers will be looking to ramp up their pursuit of recruits with new management in charge after Tony Mowbray’s departure, while Nigel Pearson’s hunt for fresh signings has already begun with the signing of Mark Sykes from Oxford United.

Now, as per a report from Football Insider, both Blackburn Rovers and Bristol City are keen on Arsenal youngster Alebiosu.

It is claimed that Arsenal are ‘willing to listen to offers’ for the right-sided talent, who spent the second half of the 2021/22 campaign on loan in League One with Crewe Alexandra.

A back injury hampered his involvement but he still managed to make a decent impression in his six outings.

Impressing for Arsenal…

Alebiosu’s loan move came after some strong performances in the Gunners’ academy saw him deemed ready for a shot at senior football.

In 14 outings for Arsenal’s U23s, the 20-year-old managed one goal and seven assists, impressing as either a right-back or right wing-back.

Time for a Championship test?

It remains to be seen if either Blackburn Rovers or Bristol City’s claimed interest in Alebiosu develops into anything serious over the summer transfer window, but it would certainly be interesting to see how he fares in the second tier.

There’s no doubt a Championship move would see a step up in the quality Alebiosu would face, but he certainly looks to be a promising talent for the future.