QPR’s search to find Mark Warburton’s successor looks to be well underway, with some surprising names being linked alongside the vacancy.

Warburton is leaving QPR after three years this summer. He leaves behind him a club in much better shape, though this next appointment is a crucial one for the QPR board.

QPR’s director of football Les Ferdinand needs to find someone who has the ability required to continue the good work done by Warburton, and to also take the team to that next level.

One name who continues to be linked alongside the QPR job is MK Dons boss Liam Manning – it was reported last week that the League One side are bracing themselves for an approach from QPR for their manager.

Elsewhere, Newport County’s James Rowberry has been mentioned a few times. The Welshman had seemingly ruled himself out of the running but talkSPORT say that QPR have spoken to both him and Manning already.

And of course, a QPR managerial search wouldn’t be complete without a link to Tim Sherwood, one of Ferdinand’s old cronies, with talkSPORT saying that the former Spurs boss is well in the running.

Yesterday though, perhaps the most surprising and somewhat disappointing rumour to come out of the club’s latest managerial search is that Sol Campbell is a leading candidate.

The former Southend United and Macclesfield Town boss has become a front-runner to take control and, for the vast majority of QPR fans, it’s both surprising and massively underwhelming.

QPR are certainly at a crossroads right now. They look to be honing in on their next manager and bringing them in at the start of pre-season will be a smart move, though hiring one of Campbell or Sherwood may not go down so well with fans.