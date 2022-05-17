Nottingham Forest’s former striker Marlon Harewood has called on Steve Cooper to start Keinan Davis ahead of Sam Surridge for their crucial clash with Sheffield United tonight.

Nottingham Forest head into tonight’s home leg with a 2-1 lead over Sheffield United after their first leg clash at Bramall Lane.

It puts them in the driving seat for a place in the play-off final, but after failing to make the most of numerous opportunities and conceding a sloppy goal late on, there will no doubt be some nerves ahead of the return leg at the City Ground.

Now, ahead of the game, ex-Forest striker Harewood has called on Cooper to make a bold selection call.

Speaking on the Garibaldi Red podcast (quotes via Nottinghamshire Live), the now-retired striker has said Sam Surridge should be dropped for loaned-in striker Davis.

Here’s what he had to say:

“For me, in my opinion, before I get in trouble, he [Davis] should be starting.

“Defenders will be scared.

“Even if he’s not scoring he’s a threat because defenders have to get close to him, but they don’t want to fight him because he’s a strong lad.

“He brings other players in to play. For me, he’s a guaranteed starter if he’s fit. He can cause all sorts of havoc. Surridge has done really well, but Zinckernagel has been better playing as that number ten. I’m sorry to say it, but I think Davis should start with Zinckernagel behind him.”

Up for debate…

There’s no doubt that Davis has been a real difference-maker since arriving on loan from Aston Villa.

His physicality at the top of the pitch has made him a constant nuisance for Championship defences, managing five goals and three assists for Nottingham Forest.

However, Surridge has been in fine form of his own following his move to the City Ground from Stoke City. Despite not getting on the score sheet, he impressed again against Sheffield United and has eight goals to his name, so he will feel he warrants a starting spot too.

Regardless of who Cooper opts to start at the top of the pitch, Nottingham Forest will be determined to secure their place in the play-off final.

The winners will face Huddersfield Town after Jordan Rhodes’ late goal saw them defeat Luton Town on Monday night.