Portsmouth believe that £500,000 will be enough to prize Hayden Carter away from Blackburn Rovers on a permanent basis this summer, the Lancashire Telegraph has said.

Blackburn Rovers loaned Carter to Portsmouth in January to give him a shot at regular first-team football, and it’s safe to say the centre-back made good on his chance to impress.

Across his 22 outings for Pompey, the 22-year-old helped keep six clean sheets and became a firm fan favourite.

His performances at Fratton Park have seen Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley express a desire to bring Carter back this summer and now, the Lancashire Telegraph has provided a fresh report on the situation.

It is said that Portsmouth are ‘ready to do all they can’ to sign Carter permanently this summer.

The League One club believe an offer of £500,000 will be enough to prize the centre-back away from Ewood Park.

However, it is added that Blackburn Rovers won’t be rushing into a decision over Carter’s future, and Portsmouth would be happy with another loan deal if a permanent agreement could not be struck.

What has Carter said?

After another impressive loan spell away from the Lancashire outfit, Carter has already made his ambitions for next season clear.

The Blackburn Rovers academy graduate has said he wants to be playing regular first-team football for the 2022/23 campaign, insisting that he believes he has shown enough to do just that at Championship level too.

His ambitions are warranted too. Carter impressed in a loan spell with Burton Albion over the second half of the 2020/21 season and he starred once again with Portsmouth, showing he is ready to play second-tier football.

However, it remains to be seen how his summer situation pans out with Portsmouth ready to pursue a permanent deal.