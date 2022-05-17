Cardiff City are said to have made an offer to Callum O’Dowda last week as they chase to sign the departing Bristol City star on a free transfer.

Bristol City confirmed earlier this week that Irish winger O’Dowda would be on the move this summer.

His contract at Ashton Gate is expiring and it has already been said that he is attracting significant transfer interest.

Now, in a fresh report from Bristol Live, Cardiff City have been named as one of the sides looking to strike a deal for the 27-year-old winger.

It is said that O’Dowda received an offer from the Bluebirds last week as Steve Morison looks to kick on with his summer recruitment drive. However, they are not alone in the pursuit of the Oxford-born ace. Cardiff City are only one of seven sides said to be keen on O’Dowda.

A shrewd acquisition?

Although O’Dowda’s 2021/22 campaign hardly set the world alight, there’s no doubting what he’s capable of at Championship level.

He has previously starred at Ashton Gate for Bristol City but injury has prevented him from getting consistent game time in recent seasons. Overall, the left-sided star has managed 10 goals and 16 assists in 176 outings for the Robins, but now seems the right time for him to explore pastures new.

It’s safe to say he has plenty of options too, with Cardiff City said to be among the seven keen.

It is added that O’Dowda is expected to make a decision on where he will be heading next week, so the Bluebirds will be hoping they can see off interest from elsewhere to secure a deal.

Although the winger hasn’t been at the peak of his powers in recent seasons, any club securing a deal will have a talented player on their hands if they can draw the best out of O’Dowda once again.