Celtic are showing interest in Shrewsbury Town youngster Ben Crompton after he turned down a new deal with the club, the Shropshire Star has said.

Shrewsbury Town are preparing for another League One campaign after finishing in 18th place in the 2021/22 season, and Steve Cotterill’s attention will now turn to putting his summer plans into action.

However, two players who won’t be in his plans for next season are youngsters Crompton and Callum Wilson.

The Shropshire Star has revealed both starlets have turned down short-term deals with the club.

It is added that the versatile Crompton is attracting interest from other teams too, with Scottish Premiership champions Celtic mentioned as potential suitors.

The 18-year-old can play as either a midfielder or a centre-back and the Shropshire Star’s report states that he is a player ‘extremely highly-regarded’ by the club’s youth ranks.

He trained with Shrewsbury Town’s first-team and, along with Wilson, was interested in staying and pushing for a senior role, but they will now pursue ‘more secure’ options elsewhere.

One to watch?

This time of year presents the opportunities for clubs up and down the United Kingdom to snap up youngsters leaving other academies, and it can prove to be a fruitful and shrewd method of recruitment.

It sounds as though Crompton will be one to watch in the future, and with sides like Celtic keen, that hints at the potential he has.

It remains to be seen how his situation pans out though as a summer move beckons.