Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres has confirmed that he is aware of “a lot of interest” in his services ahead of the summer transfer window.

Fulham are among the sides to have been credited with interest in the Coventry City star after his impressive 2021/22 campaign.

Gyokeres starred for the Sky Blues, netting 18 goals and providing five assists in 47 outings across all competitions, playing a key role in their 12th place finish.

Coventry City are braced for interest in their star men and they have made it clear they won’t be a soft touch in the market, but Gyokeres has now admitted he is aware of the attention he is drawing.

Speaking with Swedish news outlet SPORTbladet, the striker confirmed the interest in his services but insisted it is not something he’s focusing on, stating he is more than happy with the Sky Blues.

Here’s what he had to say:

“I know that there is a lot of interest and it is fun and proof that I did well.

“But that’s not something I’m focusing on.

“I feel very good here in Coventry and come from a good season.

“But of course, you want to play as high up as possible in the best leagues.”

Reassuring words?

The interest in Gyokeres’ services shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone associated with Coventry City.

His starring displays were sure to attract attention this summer, but the fact that he is happy at the Coventry Building Society Arena will have supporters hoping that he turns his nose up at a move away and remains with the club.

However, if the Sky Blues are given an offer they can’t refuse, Gyokeres could end up heading for pastures new this summer.

If Fulham’s reported interest is firmed up with something concrete, they would be able to offer the 23-year-old a shot at Premier League football – something that eluded him during his time with Brighton and Hove Albion.