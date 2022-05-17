Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith’s long-term stay at Hillsborough is set to come to an end this summer, The Star has said.

Sheffield Wednesday’s goalkeeping department could look very different come the start of the 2022/23 campaign.

This season, Bailey Peacock-Farrell has been the main man in between the sticks, with Wildsmith serving as his deputy while Cameron Dawson picked up regular game time in a successful spell with League Two promotion winners Exeter City.

Current number two Wildsmith is out of contract this summer and uncertainty has surrounded his future at Hillsborough.

Now, as per The Star, the 26-year-old ‘keeper’s long-term affiliation with Sheffield Wednesday is set to come to an end when his contract expires.

The Owls are likely to sign another shot-stopper this summer and have them compete with the returning Dawson for a starting spot, opening the door for Wildsmith to move on when his deal runs out at the end of July.

The right move for all?

At 26 and with his contract expiring this summer, it seems the right time has come for Wildsmith to explore pastures new.

He has been with his hometown club from a young age, making his way through the youth ranks and eventually into the first-team after spells out on loan with the likes of Alfreton Town and Barnsley.

Wildsmith has managed 27 clean sheets in 89 outings for Sheffield Wednesday and has been a solid servant to the club.

It seems his last outing for the club will have been an EFL Trophy defeat to Hartlepool United back in December given that the season is done and dusted and his contract is running out.

Should he become a free agent as expected, Wildsmith will be free to negotiate with new clubs this summer and Sheffield Wednesday will not receive a fee for his services.