Bournemouth have been credited with interest in Fiorentina’s Polish shot-stopper Bartlomiej Dragowksi ahead of the summer transfer window.

Bournemouth are preparing for life back in the Premier League after earning a 2nd place finish in the 2021/22 campaign.

Scott Parker will be keen to keep the bulk of his squad for the top-flight return, but some fresh faces will be needed too as he looks to affirm the Cherries’ place back in England’s top tier.

Now, it has been claimed that one player on his radar is Fiorentina goalkeeper Dragowksi.

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has said that Bournemouth are eyeing up the Polish international ahead of the summer.

#AFCB are eying Fiorentina’s Polish international goalkeeper Bartłomiej Drągowski, who has also been linked with #SaintsFC — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙🇺🇦 (@alex_crook) May 16, 2022

The Telegraph reported last week that the Cherries’ south coast rivals Southampton are also interested in Dragowski though, so they could face a battle for his services if they pursue a deal this summer.

Dragowski’s situation with Fiorentina

The 24-year-old could be one to watch in the summer transfer window given his situation with I Viola.

Dragowksi’s contract with the Serie A outfit expires at the end of next season (Transfermarkt) and he hasn’t been Vincenzo Italiano’s go-to man in between the sticks this season.

Dragowski has been limited to only nine appearances across all competitions this campaign.

Overall, he has kept 20 clean sheets in 86 outings for the club since joining from Jagiellonia in 2016, but with Bournemouth now said to be lurking, it remains to be seen how his situation pans out this summer.