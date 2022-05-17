Tranmere Rovers have managed to tie Kieron Morris down to a new two-year deal with an option of a further year.

There were worries that Morris could depart the Wirral-based side, with his contract set to expire this summer, but the 27-year-old has decided to say and commit his long-term future to the club.

Morris joined the Super White Army in January 2019 from Walsall and has become a critical part of the squad ever since.

The attacking midfielder made 40 appearances in the last campaign, scoring and assisting five times each as Rovers fell just short of the play-offs by two points, finishing in 9th place.

Manager Mickey Mellon will be delighted he has been able to keep one of his key starters ahead of a summer where he will look to build a squad that has enough quality to get promoted next season.

Does the renewal of Morris’ deal boost Rovers’ promotion hopes?

Tranmere Rovers were unlucky not to make the playoffs last season and rued missed opportunities to gain more points when they faltered late in the campaign.

With the influence of experienced professionals like Morris committing their future to the club, Mellon can build a solid team around a core group of players who have been in promotion fights before.

Rovers boast some quality younger assets in Elliot Nevitt and Josh Hawkes, who can bring youthful enthusiasm to the squad, but their Scottish boss will need to bring in a replacement for Jay Spearing after his release.

Getting Morris’ new contract over the line is one substantial step toward building a side capable of challenging at the top end of League Two, but Mellon still has his work cut out if he is to match the expectations of the Super White Army.