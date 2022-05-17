According to the Daily Mail, Middlesbrough, Wigan Athletic and Derby County are all keen on Sheffield Wednesday man Lee Gregory.

Gregory was part of the Wednesday side who fell at the first hurdle in the League One play-offs, beaten by Sunderland.

Now it appears that the aforementioned trio of clubs are circling and have intentions of luring the 33-year-old striker away from Hillsborough.

Sheffield Wednesday pragmatic over Gregory…

Local lad Gregory joined Sheffield Wednesday on a two-year deal in August 2021. He still has a further year left on that deal.

However, the Mail’s Simon Jones says that Middlesbrough “are showing an interest” in him.

Whilst not admitting it is a foregone conclusion, Jones does add that the Owls “are not expected to ask for a large fee” for any transfer.

Gregory scored 17 goals last season for the South Yorkshire side, adding in six assists.

That haul is more than respectable for his first season with Darren Moore’s side.

Thoughts?

17 goals in League One football is a fair measure for what Gregory is capable of. He knows where the back of the net is.

He also showed that he isn’t just about goals and that he supports his team’s efforts with assists as well.

Aside from a lean spell with Stoke City, Sheffield-born Gregory has shown that he can score at all the clubs he’s been at.

Middlesbrough could do with a proven goalscorer – Gregory has 40 goals at Championship level – and he’d fit there.

He’d also be a good fit with Derby County who will be playing League One football themselves next season. It is also likely they’ll lose Tom Lawrence over the summer.

All in all, Gregory would be a shrewd summer buy for any club that are successful in landing him.