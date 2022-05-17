Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has said his side are comfortable with their current position heading into tonight’s play-off semi-final second leg against Nottingham Forest.

Sheffield United trail Nottingham Forest after losing 2-1 at Bramall Lane on Saturday afternoon.

Goals from Jack Colback and Brennan Johnson had put Forest well on top after a dominant display but a late goal from Sander Berge has given the Blades hope going into tonight’s second leg.

It was only Heckingbottom’s second loss at Bramall Lane since he took over from Slavisa Jokanovic in late November.

However, despite being behind, Heckingbottom told the Yorkshire Post that his side are fine in their current situation.

Here’s what he had to say: “We’ve been in this position of chasing from day one. It is no difference to us, we are used to it and fine and comfortable with it. We just know we have got to deliver.

“We are ready and prepared and have done all we can and the boys are ready to go.”



It was a poor performance by the Blades on Saturday so it is important they are at their best in what is bound to be a electric atmosphere at the City Ground.

Steve Cooper’s side looked threatening each time they went forward and will be disappointed that they only have a one goal lead in the tie.

“It is half-time and like being behind after 45 minutes. We haven’t lose a game as it is a tie over two legs,” he continued.

“There’s still everything to play for.

“There will be key moments in the game. Hopefully they go our way because as the saying goes ‘Goals change games.’

“Our goal (on Saturday) has changed the dynamic.”

Can they overturn the deficit?

As Heckingbottom said himself, Sheffield United have shown they can come from behind already this season, but they won’t have done so with the stakes higher than they will be tonight.

Many teams have wilted under the pressure of Nottingham Forest at the City Ground this campaign.

However, Heckingbottom has shown he can galvanise his squad for big moments when needed.

After picking up a point away at the City Ground earlier this season under Slavisa Jokanovic, Sheffield United and Heckingbottom will need to go one further and secure a win tonight.

Who will reach the play-off final?