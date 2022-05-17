According to reports, Kristian Pedersen has turned down a new contract offer from Birmingham City.

This means that the one-cap Denmark international will now leave the club next month on the expiry of his current deal. In doing so he will become a free agent this summer.

Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey references “an industry source” as telling his publication that Pedersen “has rejected the offer of an extension.”

Veysey reports that the 27-year-old will be turning his face towards new challenges after four years at Birmingham City.

Pedersen brings curtain down on four-year stay…

Birmingham City brought Danish defender Pedersen to English football from German side Union Berlin.

His four-year stay with the Blues has seen him go on to make 161 appearances where he has scored nine goals and added seven assists.

He has shown himself to be a dependable member of Birmingham City’s defence, a defence that has creaked at times.

Bringing down the curtain on his four seasons with Lee Bowyer’s side means that he will be available on a free this summer.

Thoughts?

During his four-year stint in England, Kristian Pedersen has shown that he can handle English football.

He’s only 27 and that means he has more than a few years of football left in his legs.

Whilst he may hit the free-agent pile at the end of next month, Pedersen wouldn’t be long without employment.

He’s definitely good enough to hack it in the Sky Bet Championship. There are many sides in English football’s second-tier where he’d fit in.

Come July, Pedersen could be a name very much in demand, and another Championship move can’t be ruled out for the Dane who’s showed a lot of promise, but a lot of inconsistencies over the past few seasons.